December 21st, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warm first day of the Winter season with high temperatures moving back into the mid-60’s across the South Plains! The warming trend will continue tomorrow as well with the upper 60’s and low 70’s making their return before our next big cool down! This will begin on Wednesday following our next cold front. Temperatures will plummet back into the upper 40’s and lows will get below freezing again so make sure to bundle up and don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off in order to prevent ice build up on the roadways. Then we will see a slow warm up into the Christmas holiday with abundant sunshine expected. Our only rain chance will be extremely limited, arriving on Christmas Day.