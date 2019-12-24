December 23rd, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another sunny and warm day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. This will remain the case for your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well with abundant sunshine throughout the morning and afternoon hours! However, the evening of Christmas Eve we will watch for a minor rain chance so keep an umbrella handy!

The better rain chances will arrive on Thursday evening and continue through Saturday morning. This will be accompanied by another cool down with temperatures dropping into the mid-50’s on Friday and Saturday. Then beginning Sunday morning, lows will drop back below freezing which means that it is imperative to make sure to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off to prevent ice from building up on the roadways beginning Saturday night.