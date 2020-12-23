December 23rd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and cooler day across the South Plains with high temperatures dropping back into the upper 40’s! Temperatures will slowly increase as we head into the Christmas holiday, moving into the low 50s tomorrow, the low 60s on Friday and the upper 60s on Saturday. However, lows will be below freezing as we head into the weekend so make sure to bundle up and don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off in order to prevent ice build up on the roadways. Sunshine will remain abundant through the beginning of next week and then looking ahead to next Tuesday, we watch for our next rain chance so make sure to stay tuned for updates!