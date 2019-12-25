December 24th, 2019 Evening Weather

Good morning and Merry Christmas Eve! Unfortunately, not feeling too Christmasy for us in the South Plains, we'll see highs well above average in the upper 60s and low 70s with clouds increasing and even a few showers possible west of the I-27 corridor. For tonight, the clouds will stick around for Santa to make his rounds and temperatures will be relatively mild with lows in the low 40s. For Christmas Day, we'll see partly cloudy skies and warm weather yet again with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Things begin to get interesting by Thursday, our next weather maker will be making its way through the region, giving us some of the best rain chances we've seen in quite a while. The rain looks to stick around for most of the day on Friday, with a steady light to moderate rain and highs in the mid 50s. The storm system begins to move out by Saturday morning, but we can expect to see clouds and a few showers through about noon. For the second half of the weekend, sunshine returns and temperatures will be near normal with the passing of a cold front and highs in the upper 40s. By Monday clouds look to begin to increase ahead of our next storm system which looks to make it's way through around New Years Day.