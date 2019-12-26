December 26th, 2019 Morning Weather

Merry Christmas everyone! It has been another sunny and warm day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving into the mid-60's. Sunshine will remain abundant tomorrow with temperatures dropping slightly into the upper 50’s, but beginning late Thursday night and continuing through Saturday morning, we will watch for our next rain chance to return, along with quite the drop in temperatures.

Highs will move into the mid-50’s Friday and Saturday and then the upper 40’s on Sunday. Then on Sunday morning, lows will drop back below freezing which means that it is imperative to make sure to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off to prevent ice build up on the roadways beginning Saturday night. Sunshine will return for much of the weekend and the start of the work week, but we are now watching for rain chances that could impact the New Year’s holiday so make sure to stay tuned for updates!