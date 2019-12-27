December 27th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been an overcast and rainy day across the South Plains with temperatures struggling to reach the low 50’s. Light to moderate rainfall will continue for the next few hours and then as we head into this evening, we will watch for a strong line of thunderstorms to push across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Western South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category for potentially severe storms. Biggest threats will be large hail and damaging winds gusts, but we can never rule out tornadoes. Please make sure to stay weather aware!

Storms will clear out by early Saturday morning, leaving us with sunshine and a slightly warmer day with highs in the mid-50’s. However, we will also see very windy conditions which means blowing dust could be an issue. We will watch for a secondary front to push through on Sunday bringing another temperature drop into the upper 40’s for the start of the work week as well as a few isolated wintry precipitation showers on Sunday morning. Otherwise, expect sunshine through the New Year with temperatures moving back above average just in time for New Years Day.

