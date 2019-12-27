December 27th, 2019 Morning Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another sunny and beautiful day across the South Plains with high temperatures dipping into the low 60's. However, sunshine will disappear this evening as our next cold front slowly approaches. It will bring rain chances back to the region beginning tonight and continuing through Saturday morning. Nothing severe is expected at this time, but low visibility and slick roadways will still be an issue.

High temperatures will move into the mid-50’s Friday and Saturday and then the upper 40’s on Sunday through the middle of next week. Sunday morning we will also see lows drop back below freezing which means that it is imperative to make sure to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off to prevent ice build up on the roadways beginning Saturday night. Sunshine will return for much of the weekend and the start of the work week, but we are now watching for rain chances that could impact the New Year’s holiday so make sure to stay tuned for updates!