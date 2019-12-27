December 27th, 2019 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Friday! Grab an umbrella as you are heading out the door today as we will see on and off showers throughout the day with temperatures in the mid 50s area wide. For tonight, expect rain with a few rumbles of thunder to increase as a cold front sweeps through. Conditions will clear throughout the morning hours of Saturday from west to east with a bit of a blustery day in store. Winds will be coming out of the west around 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Temperatures will be fairly chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s from Sunday through New Years Eve and Day and lows in the mid 20s with mostly sunny skies expected.