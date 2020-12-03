December 2nd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a downright cold day with highs plummeting into the low 40’s and the wind chill making it feel like the low 30’s. Low temperatures will stay in the mid-20’s through Friday morning and will warm slightly, but remain below freezing as we head into the weekend. That means it is imperative that you don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off! Tomorrow will be another cold day, but we will warm back to average by Saturday with abundant sunshine returning tomorrow! This means great game day weather, but still pack a coat because we have an early kickoff this week!