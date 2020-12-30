December 30th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It was a snowy start to the day with sunshine returning this afternoon and highs struggling to reach 40 degrees. Tomorrow looks to be about the same with wintry mix returning during the afternoon and evening hours. This will continue into your New Year’s Day so avoid travel if possible and if you have to get out, drive with extreme caution. The Eastern South Plains will receive the bulk of the snow and ice, but this will not exclude portions of the Western South Plains from receiving some totals. Sunshine returns in full force with a slow warming trend beginning on Friday and continuing into next week. Despite this warm up, lows will remain below freezing over the next seven days so make sure to bundle up and don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off in order to prevent more ice build up on the roadways.