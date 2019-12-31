December 31st, 2019 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy New Year’s Eve! As you are heading out the door this morning you are going to want to bundle up as it’s quite cold out. Temperatures are in the mid 20s area wide, however, as we go through the afternoon we can expect temperatures to warm to the low 50s with the help of a south to southwest wind. For tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies as we say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020! Temperatures will be cold, but not as cold as the past couple of nights with lows on either side of 30 degrees. It will be a warm first day of 2020 as highs will soar to near 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies and an isolated chance at a shower or two mainly north and west of Lubbock. We’ll keep the slim chance for spotty showers in the forecast for Thursday, however, most of us will remain dry so no need to cancel any outdoor plans. Temperatures warm into the 60s for this coming weekend with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions persisting through the beginning of the week.

