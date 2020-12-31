December 31st, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy New Year’s Eve everyone! It was a cold and cloudy day across the South Plains with highs remaining near the 40 degree mark. As we head into this evening, we will continue to see wintry mix showers become more widespread, with accumulations ranging from 2-4 inches with a few locations seeing the possibility for higher amounts. The Eastern South Plains will receive the bulk of the snow and ice, but this will not exclude portions of the Western South Plains from receiving some totals. Please avoid travel if possible, but if you have to get out, drive with extreme caution. Then beginning tomorrow, we will see the clouds clear and sunshine returns in full force with a slow warming trend through the first half of next week. Despite this warm up, lows will remain below freezing over the next seven days so make sure to bundle up and don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off in order to prevent more ice build up on the roadways. A few lingering snow showers will occur through Saturday morning with dry conditions taking over after that!