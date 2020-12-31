December 31st, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- The low pressure system responsible for winter weather across west and central Texas is making its way to the east, then northeast today. As it does, it will continue to pull in moisture, which will result in mixed precipitation early, with snow late tonight, through early tomorrow morning. The wintry mix will begin by 4:00 pm, perhaps earlier to the south. Dawson, Borden and Scurry Counties will see snow, with a rain/snow mix for Lubbock and the central counties and a snow/sleet mix off the Caprock. The high in Lubbock today will only be 42°. By midnight, light snow is expected in the central counties, including Lubbock, with snow off the Caprock and in Dawson, Borden and Scurry Counties. 1-3″ of snow is certainly probable in the eastern counties, 2-4″ in Dawson, Borden and Scurry Counties and perhaps an inch at best for Lubbock and the central counties. The snow will wrap up by 6:00 am Friday. The high will make it to 45° on New Year’s Day. Be safe and have a happy new year!

