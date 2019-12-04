December 3rd, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day

with high temperatures moving into the upper 60’s and low 70’s this

afternoon. Unfortunately, this warming trend will end today with

another small system pushing through late tonight bringing a drop in

temperatures and a small rain chance to the South Plains on and off

throughout the day tomorrow. Sunshine will return quickly on Thursday

with more warm temperatures expected. However, the roller coaster of

temperatures will continue throughout the remainder of the week and

into the weekend with highs ranging from the mid-50’s to the upper

60’s.

However, despite the passage of a few more fronts throughout the

week, conditions will stay dry through the weekend with just windy

days to contend with. That means it is imperative to make sure that

anything that can get blow around outside is either secured or brought

inside.