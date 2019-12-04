December 3rd, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day
with high temperatures moving into the upper 60’s and low 70’s this
afternoon. Unfortunately, this warming trend will end today with
another small system pushing through late tonight bringing a drop in
temperatures and a small rain chance to the South Plains on and off
throughout the day tomorrow. Sunshine will return quickly on Thursday
with more warm temperatures expected. However, the roller coaster of
temperatures will continue throughout the remainder of the week and
into the weekend with highs ranging from the mid-50’s to the upper
60’s.
However, despite the passage of a few more fronts throughout the
week, conditions will stay dry through the weekend with just windy
days to contend with. That means it is imperative to make sure that
anything that can get blow around outside is either secured or brought
inside.