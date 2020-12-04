December 3rd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another cold day with highs remaining in the low 40’s. While we have a warming trend in our future, low temperatures will stay at or below freezing through at least next Tuesday, which means that it is imperative that you don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off! Tomorrow begins our slow warm up with highs returning to around average in the mid to upper 50’s before we transition to the 60’s by the weekend. Sunshine will be abundant and dry conditions will prevail through the middle of next week, but we are watching for another rain chance to return next Thursday. Thankfully, we have great game day weather this weekend, but still pack a coat because we have an early kickoff this week!