December 3rd, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- The wind and cold were the really big issues on Wednesday. That sharp, west Texas wind, really made things feel really bad yesterday. It just stings when you walk out into the cold and wind. The wind will only be slightly lower this afternoon. It will be from the north at 10-15 mph. We will expect to see mostly sunny skies, with more dry air across west Texas. The high temperature will only make it to 43°. There will be warmer air tomorrow, with less wind as well. The wind will shift to more of a southerly direction on Friday. The bright blue skies return tomorrow, with no clouds expected. The average high for tomorrow is 56° and that is exactly where we will be Friday afternoon.

