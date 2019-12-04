December 4th, 2019 Morning Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny daywith high temperatures moving into the upper 60’s and low 70’s thisafternoon. Unfortunately, this warming trend will end today withanother small system pushing through late tonight bringing a drop intemperatures and a small rain chance to the South Plains on and offthroughout the day tomorrow. Sunshine will return quickly on Thursdaywith more warm temperatures expected. However, the roller coaster oftemperatures will continue throughout the remainder of the week andinto the weekend with highs ranging from the mid-50’s to the upper60’s.

However, despite the passage of a few more fronts throughout theweek, conditions will stay dry through the weekend with just windydays to contend with. That means it is imperative to make sure thatanything that can get blow around outside is either secured or broughtinside.