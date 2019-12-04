Good morning and happy Wednesday! As you are heading out the door today, make sure to pack an umbrella as we will see a few showers across the region today. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies throughout the region and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will begin to decrease over night tonight with lows in around 40 degrees. For Thursday, expect the sunshine to return but it’ll be another windy day with winds coming out of the west around 10 to 25 MPH. This weekend is shaping up to be fairly nice with partly cloudy skies expected and highs increasing from the mid 50s on Friday to the low 70s for Sunday! The stable weather patterns looks to remain in place through the beginning of next week.
December 4th, 2019 Morning Weather
