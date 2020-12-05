December 4th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been a warmer day across the South Plains with highs moving back into the mid-50’s. Temperatures will climb into the 60’s on Sunday and then the upper 60’s and low 70’s by the middle of next week. While we do have warmer temperatures in our future, low temperatures will stay at or below freezing through at least next Tuesday, which means that it is imperative that you don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off! Sunshine will be abundant and dry conditions will prevail through the middle of next week, but we are watching for another rain chance to return next Thursday and Friday. Thankfully, we have great game day weather this weekend, but still pack a coat because we have an early kickoff this week!