December 5th, 2019 Morning Weather
Good morning and happy Thursday! As you are heading out the door today, I would suggest dressing in layers, as we are starting on the cool side with temperatures area wide in the upper 30s and low 40s. As we go throughout the day, we can expect a nice and sunny day, albeit rather blustery, with winds coming out of the west around 20-25 MPH. For tonight, winds will calm down and temperatures will fall into the 30s with the passing of a relatively weak cold front this evening. For Friday, temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than today with highs in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. The weekend is shaping up to be quite wonderful with partly cloudy skies and temperatures rebounding into the upper 60s and even low 70s by Sunday! A cold front looks to blow through early next week which will knock our temperatures down to near normal for this time of year with highs in the upper 50s next Monday through about Wednesday.