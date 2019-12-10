December 9th, 2019 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Monday! We’ve had a bit of an overcast day today with the arrival of a cold front from the north and a low pressure system from the southwest converging over our area. There is some good news, the cold front is taking a little longer to drop our temperatures than previously expected, so the likelihood of any frozen precipitation is deteriorating. However, we still want to make sure we are taking precautions, especially on the elevated roadways and overpasses during our Tuesday morning commute as temperatures will be hovering right around the freezing mark. So even though the rain may not be falling, any that did overnight may ice over and turn into black ice. However, by Tuesday afternoon, we will begin to see some peaks of sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the upper 40s.

Wednesday through next weekend looks to be pretty quiet, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs near or slightly above normal in the upper 50s and low 60s, and lows in the mid to upper 30s. We will be watching what looks to be another potent cold front by this time next week that looks to drop our temperatures quite significantly. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date with all of the latest information.

