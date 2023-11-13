LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for November 13th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Dense fog. Low of 43°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Dense morning fog. Partly cloudy. High of 65°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight:

Clouds will hang on through the evening, with fog rolling back into the region overnight tonight through Tuesday morning. Visibility will fall below 0 miles at times, so be sure to drive below the speed limit, and factor in plenty of extra time for your morning commute. Winds will be light out of the southwest, with sustained speeds of only 5-10 MPH expected. Lows will bottom out in the low 40s over northwestern areas, with our southeasternmost locations only cooling into the upper 40s and low 50s by sunrise.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Tuesday Morning, November 14th, 2023.

Short Term:

After the morning fog mixes out on Tuesday, we’ll be left with a partly cloudy sky around the region! Periods of clouds and sun will continue to persist through Thursday, even lingering through the overnight hours. Patchy dense fog will remain possible through Thursday morning. Daytime highs will peak in the 60s and 70s, with morning low in the upper 30s to low 50s. Winds will be southwesterly on Tuesday and Wednesday with sustained speeds of 10-15 MPH. Thursday, winds will become more westerly ahead of our next cold front. Gusts as high as 25-35 MPH are likely around the region. Our next cold front will pass through the KLBK viewing area Thursday night into Friday morning.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 13th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Highs will hold in the 60s Friday through Sunday, with morning lows bottoming out in the upper 30s to low 50s. A mostly cloudy sky is likely each day, with isolated showers returning to the region as soon as Saturday. Isolated showers remain on Sunday, as our next cold front begins to move into the region. Winds will shift from the west-southwest to the north behind the front. Gusts could exceed 40 MPH behind the front. This cold front will increase rain chances on Monday, with the cold front clearing our region. A remnant low will keep rain showers around the region on Monday, as strong northerly winds make it feel like the 40s for most of the day.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 13th, 2023.

As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, X, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/. Be sure to also download the new and improved Everything Lubbock Weather app, available for free in the Google Play Store and App store.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, November 13th:

Sunrise: 7:17 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:46 PM CDT

Average High: 65°

Record High: 82° (1973)

Average Low: 37°

Record Low: 14° (1976)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

X: @jrileywx