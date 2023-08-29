LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for August 29th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 63°. Winds N 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 92°. Winds E 12-18 MPH.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool conditions will persist around the region tonight, as all residual showers and storms are coming to an end. Winds will remain out of the north around 8-12 MPH, with lows settling into the mid 50s to low 70s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer, but still more on the mild side compared to where we’ve been over the past several weeks. High pressure will remain focused to our west, allowing highs to stay in the mid 80s to mid 90s across the region for Wednesday. We will see a mostly sunny sky around the region, with winds out of the east around 12-18 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be seasonably cool, with lows continuing to range from the upper 50s to low 70s.

Thursday looks to be warmer, with highs ranging back through the 90s to lower 100s around the region. Eastern areas will be the warmest, with western areas seeing the cooler temperatures. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 12-18 MPH under a sunny sky. Be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you plan on being outside for extended periods of time. Thursday night into Friday morning will be mild, as lows settle into the 60s to mid 70s once again.

Our work week will end on a hot note, with highs ranging from 94°-105° across eastern New Mexico and western Texas on Friday. We will see a sunny sky remain around the region, with winds out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Friday night football games will be warm, so be sure to stay cool and hydrated. Overnight lows will eventually fall into the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 29th:

Sunrise: 7:19 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:17 PM CDT

Average High: 90°

Record High: 99° (1943, 1990, and 1991)

Average Low: 65°

Record Low: 51° (1917)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

