LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for April 21st, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 42°. Winds S→N 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 65°. Winds ENE 15-20 MPH.

A mostly clear night is expected across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Winds will shift from the south to the north around sunrise on Saturday as a cold front enters into the South Plains. This will shift winds from the south to the north, with sustained speeds of 8-12 MPH expected. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s to low 50s.

Saturday will be cooler around the South Plains behind our cold front. High temperatures will vary quite a bit, topping out in the mid 50s over northern areas while southern locations peak in the mid to upper 70s! We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the east-northeast around 15-20 MPH. Late Saturday night into Sunday morning, showers will begin to increase over southern and southeastern areas! Low temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s by sunrise on Sunday. Some data suggests we could see a few snowflakes or sleet pellets mix in along and north of Highway 70! This will not amount to any icy accumulation or added difficulty to travel.

Sunday will be cold and damp around the KLBK viewing area! We are expected to see scattered to widespread showers and storms throughout the day, causing high temperatures to struggle to warm into the 50s! Locally heavy rainfall amounts around 0.25″-0.50″ are expected, especially over eastern and southeastern areas. Where the heaviest thunderstorms occur, locally heavier amounts can be expected! Winds will be out of the east around 15-20 MPH throughout the day. Thankfully, no severe weather is likely. Isolated showers will hang around Sunday night into Monday morning, as low temperatures settle into the 30s and 40s.

Showers will become more isolated and less intense on Monday. Additional rainfall amounts upwards of 0.10″-0.20″ will be possible. High temperatures will climb into the 50s and 60s under a cloudy sky, with winds out of the south-southeast around 15-20 MPH. Isolated showers hang around overnight, with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Drought relieving rain remains in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday morning. Additional rainfall amounts around 0.50″ can be expected. Once the rain comes to an end, some areas will see event totals upwards of 1.25″-1.75″! This is just what our area ag-producers need! Temperatures will continue to fluctuate quite a bit. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the low 80s, with the coldest day being Wednesday. Morning lows will remain above freezing area-wide. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/. Download the First Warning Weather App to track rain as it moves into the South Plains this weekend!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 21st, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, April 21st:

Sunrise: 7:10 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:23 PM CDT

Average High: 77°

Record High: 98° (1965 & 1989)

Average Low: 48°

Record Low: 28° (1918 & 2021)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! Enjoy that rainfall!

-Jacob

