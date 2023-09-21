LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for September 20th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 66°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 95°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a stray shower or two possible through sunrise on Friday morning. Lows will bottom out in the 60s to low 70s, with sustained winds out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH.

Friday is the last full day of Summer 2023, and it will be a warm one! Highs will range through the 90s, with a few lower 100s possible over southeastern areas. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. A stray shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, with the 4-6 PM time frame being the most likely window that Lubbock could see some of this activity. We will see a few clouds hang around overnight, as lows drop into the 60s to mid 70s.

Fall officially begins at 1:50 AM CDT Saturday morning. Unfortunately, there isn’t some magical switch we can flip to make our weather match the season. Summer’s firm grasp will remain, as high temperatures reach the 90s to lower 100s once again. The current forecast calls for a high of 96° in the city of Lubbock. Winds will be out of the west around 15-20 MPH under an increasingly partly cloudy sky. A cold front will swing through the region later in the day, shifting our winds to the northwest overnight. Lows will drop into the mid 50s to upper 60s by sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday will feature a few showers over eastern areas, with a few rumbles of thunder likely, too. Highs will vary from the mid 80s to mid 90s behind our cold front, with winds out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will be seasonably mild, with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Next week’s forecast is essentially a copy-and-paste type of forecast. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s, with morning lows in the 50s and 60s. We will see passing clouds each day, with dry conditions remaining around the region. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 21st, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 21st:

Sunrise: 7:34 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:47 PM CDT

Average High: 83°

Record High: 98° (1998)

Average Low: 58°

Record Low: 33° (1983)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

