LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for April 26th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 40°. Winds NNW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 78°. Winds NW→SW 12-18 MPH.

A cold front will continue to clear the South Plains tonight, ushering in some colder air from the north. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 30s to upper 40s, with northwestern areas falling close to freezing. If you have any potted plants or pets sensitive to colder temperatures, be sure to bring them inside! We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the north-northwest around 15-20 MPH.

Dry and mostly sunny conditions will return to the South Plains for Thursday! Highs will peak in the 70s to low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest throughout the day, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH expected. Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly, with lows settling into the 40s as clouds begin to increase.

Friday will be cool, cloudy, and possibly damp around the KLBK viewing area! A cold front will move into the region throughout the day, bringing scattered showers to locations especially north and east of Highway 84. Some areas may see upwards of 0.25″-0.50″ of rainfall. Although a few storms will be possible, no severe weather is currently expected. High temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s under a mostly cloudy sky, with winds out of the north-northwest around 15-20 MPH. Showers will linger overnight into Saturday morning, as temperatures cool into the 30s and 40s.

After a few morning clouds and sprinkles, a nice afternoon is expected across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! We will see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky around the forecast area, with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be out of the north around 15-20 MPH. We will remain dry and mostly clear Saturday night, as lows drop into the 30s and 40s by sunrise on Sunday!

Extended Forecast:

We will remain dry and warm for Sunday and Monday. Highs will peak in the mid 70s to mid 80s under an increasingly cloudy sky. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we will begin to see showers and storms return to the forecast! A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will mainly be out of the south and east next week, with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH outside of showers and storms. Morning lows will remain well above freezing. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 26th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, April 26th:

Sunrise: 7:04 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:27 PM CDT

Average High: 78°

Record High: 96° (1943)

Average Low: 49°

Record Low: 29° (1947)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx