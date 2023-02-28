LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for February 28th, 2023.

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, and mild. Low of 40°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and windy. High of 73°. Winds SW 18-22 MPH.

Mild temperatures are expected across the KLBK viewing area tonight. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with winds out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Lows will settle in the low 30s to low 50s, with coldest temperatures remaining over the northwestern South Plains.

Wednesday will be warm and windy around the region. Daytime highs will warm into the mid 60s in eastern New Mexico, with areas off the Caprock peaking in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest under a partly cloudy sky, with gusts as high as 35-45 MPH likely. We are under a heightened risk for fire weather conditions around the region, with a critical threat level in place along and west of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor. Activities that could result in a spark should be postponed until further notice. Blowing dust is likely, and could linger overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 30s to low 50s once again by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be much windier around the South Plains. Gusts as high as 55-65 MPH are expected as our next storm system moves into the region. Get ready for a lot more blowing dust around all of the region! Temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A cold front will move through during the day, with a strong low pressure system tracking through northern areas later in the evening. As it does, a wintry mix will be possible along and north of Highway 62/82, with precipitation looking most likely north of Highway 70! No snow accumulation or icy roadways are expected. Lows will settle in the low 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on Friday.

As we wrap up the work-week, temperatures will warm back into the 50s and 60s around West Texas and eastern New Mexico. Winds will be out of the west-northwest around 18-22 MPH. We will remain dry and breezy under a mostly sunny sky. A bit of a haze is expected due to some blowing dust. Friday night into Saturday morning will be chilly, as temperatures cool into th e20s to low 40s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 28th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, February 28th:

Sunrise: 7:17 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:43 PM CDT

Average High: 63°

Record High: 89° (2006)

Average Low: 34°

Record Low: 7° (1922 & 1962)

