LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Monday evening weather update for August 7th, 2023.

Good evening!

Tonight we have seen some torrential rainfall along with high wind gusts. We are looking at some more activity throughout the night hours into the late hours of Tuesday morning. We will drop to a low of 72 degrees tonight with the storms moving eastward.

Tomorrow will reach a high of 101 degrees with winds at a variation of directions at 10-15 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy giving us a lot of heavy coverage throughout the day.

Extended Forecast:

Tuesday night will drop to 77 degrees, rising to 105 for a warm Wednesday. Winds will be out of the west southwest and skies will continue with some cloud coverage. We also could expect some heat advisories across the region.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning will drop to 76 degrees bringing us some very warm overnight lows. Thursday will reach a high of 104 with some east southeast winds at 8-12 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Thursday night will barely cool; the low will bottom out at 78 degrees with Friday warming to another hot day of 106 degrees. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph. We will have a 10% chance of precipitation and it is looking likely for some shower chances into the weekend.

Friday night will be another warm one with a low of 77 degrees and a high of 102 for Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny prior to a 20% chance of precipitation. Southerly winds will be blowing at 10-15 mph.

Saturday night will drop to 75 degrees and warm to 99 on Sunday, bringing us some slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday and Monday.

Sunday night’s low will be around 74 degrees with a high of 98 degrees for Monday. Winds will be out of the south at 8-12 mph.

Enjoy this lovely rainfall!

-Kathryn