LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Monday morning weather update for July 17th, 2023.

Happy Monday!

Today the heat wave is back; Lubbock will reach a high of 103 degrees with hot and sunny conditions. We will have southerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Temperatures will remain warm with those overnight lows as we drop to 76 degrees. Winds will pick up with clear skies.

Tomorrow: Tuesday is going to have dangerous heat all across the South Plains. Very hot temperatures will be expected across the South Plains. An excessive heat warning will be in effect from 1:00 P.M. CDT – 9:00 P.M. CDT Tuesday. There will also be several heat advisories so make sure you keep up to date with our KLBK First Warning Weather app!

Extended Forecast:

Tuesday night the trend continues with warm overnight lows; Lubbock will drop down to 76 degrees and Wednesday will warm up for another warm Wednesday. We will warm to 105 degrees with mostly sunny skies and more southerly winds at 12-18 mph.

Wednesday night we will cool to 74 degrees and winds will pick up in time for Thursday. Thursday will see a high of 100 degrees with breezy southerly winds at 15-20 mph. Skies will be cloudy.

Thursday night we will drop down to 71 degrees and Friday we will start to slightly cool down with a high of 95. Thunderstorm chances will increase for the weekend with a 10-20% chance of precipitation.

Friday night will cool to 68 degrees and Saturday will warm top 93 with another 20% chance of thunderstorms and precipitation.

Saturday night will have a low of 69 degrees with a high of 97 for another cloudy day. Another 10-20% chance of precipitation will be issued.

Start your week strong! Stay safe in this intense heat.

-Kathryn