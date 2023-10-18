LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for October 18th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 46°. Winds N 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 82°. Winds NSW 10-15 MPH.

Temperatures look to be 3-8 degrees cooler around the region tonight due to the passage of a weak cold front earlier today. Coolest temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s over the northwestern South Plains. The rest of the region will drop into the 40s to low 50s by sunrise on Thursday, with warmest temperatures remaining over southeastern areas.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Thursday Morning, October 19th, 2023.

Short Term:

Seasonably warm temperatures will hang around the region as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to low 90s, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 10-20 MPH. Clouds will gradually increase around the region. We will remain dry, with no rainfall expected Thursday through Saturday. Friday night football games around the region look warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

3-Day Forecast Valid October 18th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Our main focus in the extended forecast period will be on the heavy rain potential Monday night through Wednesday morning. Several storm systems are expected to work together to bring heavy rainfall to some. Details will continue to be ironed out over the next several days, but portions of the KLBK viewing area have the potential to see several inches of rainfall. We will dry out by Wednesday afternoon. Some strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday, with damaging winds and large hail being the primary concerns as of now. Highs will fall from the 80s to low 90s Sunday, to the 60s and 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will eventually cool back into the upper 30s to mid 50s by sunrise on Wednesday. Winds will become noticeably breezier Monday and Tuesday, with southerly gusts as high as 30-35 MPH possible.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid October 18th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, October 18th:

Sunrise: 7:54 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:10 PM CDT

Average High: 75°

Record High: 94° (2016)

Average Low: 48°

Record Low: 32° (1976 & 1999)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

