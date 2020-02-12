February 11th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another cold, overcast and icy day across the South Plains with highs struggling to reach the freezing mark. While we saw a midday break in the precipitation, there is more on the way for this afternoon and this evening, this time in the form of snow. The Winter Weather Advisory continues through 6AM Wednesday morning with snow totals expected to range between 1-4 inches and localized areas seeing higher accumulations. Please travel with extreme caution and be prepared for delays and the need to reroute. Black ice is expected so make sure to take it slow and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. This will be followed by sunshine and warmer temperatures for the second half of the work week and the weekend!