February 12th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! The sun has re-emerged today with temperatures moving back into the upper 40’s this afternoon. This will remain the case tomorrow as well, but we have changes on the way for the weekend. Cloud cover will increase with partly sunny skies expected and temperatures rising into the low 50’s on Friday, the mid-60’s by Saturday and then the low 70’s by Sunday. Then beginning next week, the dry conditions will disappear yet again and more snow, sleet and freezing rain will return to the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday. This also means that black ice returns to the forecast so please travel with extreme caution and be prepared for delays and the need to reroute. Make sure to take it slow and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.