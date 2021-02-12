February 12th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been a very cold and snowy day with highs only reaching into the low 20’s. Temperatures will continue to plummet into the teens on Sunday and Monday with lows dropping into the single digits and even in the negatives. Snow chances will continue tonight through Monday midday with snow totals ranging between 2-10″ throughout the entirety of the event. This will depend on your location across the South Plains and a few localized areas could see more. Therefore it is imperative to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and sprinklers need to be turned off to prevent ice build up on the roadways! Avoid travel this weekend if possible — roads will be treacherous with ice and snow. While we will see a very mild warm up into the middle of next week, there is another cool down ahead.