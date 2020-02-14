February 13th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with highs returning to the mid to upper 40’s. Tomorrow begins our warming trend with temperatures rising into the low 50’s on Friday, the low 60’s by Saturday and then the low 70’s on Sunday and Monday with abundant sunshine throughout this time frame. Then beginning next Tuesday, the dry conditions will disappear yet again and more snow, sleet and freezing rain will return to the forecast Tuesday evening into Thursday. Models are struggling to decipher accurate snow totals, but they are indicating more than what we have seen in the last two events. This will be accompanied by black ice as well so please travel with extreme caution and be prepared for delays and the need to reroute. Make sure to take it slow and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.