February 13th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly. High 45.Tonight: Cold. Low 25.Tomorrow: Partly cloudy & breezy. High 52.

Another cold morning as temperatures are feeling like the teens and 20s. Despite the mostly sunny conditions this afternoon, it still will remain well below average as high temperatures climb into the low to mid 40s. However, an easterly wind it will feel like the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Valentine's Day looks to be a little warmer with highs in the lower 50s, but it is still considered seasonably cold. It won't be until this weekend when we can feel the warmth across the region. By Saturday high temperatures will soar into the mid 60s, and the warm air doesn't stop there. Highs on Sunday will top out in the lower 70s with this looking to continue into Monday.

Drastic changes come Monday night as our next strong cold front sweeps through the South Plains. Temperatures on Tuesday will plummet into the mid 40s and then cold air surges through by Wednesday. On Wednesday high temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

This cold front has the potential to bring some precipitation into the forecast Tuesday - Thursday. However, it is still uncertain what type of precipitation it will be. Some data is suggesting a wintry mix while others are suggesting some snow. This system is still a week out so a lot can change, but we'll be monitoring this closely.