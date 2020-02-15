Breaking News
February 14th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy FINALLY Friday! The clouds stuck around a little longer than expected today, and as a result, temperatures stayed on the cool side in Lubbock. But by this evening, we’ll begin to see the clouds dissipate leading to partly cloudy skies overnight. For tomorrow, the sunshine does finally come out and we’ll see warmer temperatures across the South Plains! The sunshine sticks around through Monday, and we’ll even see a warming trend with highs in the mid 70s for both Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday, we’ll be watching a polar cold front bring temperatures tumbling down to the 50s and even highs in the 30s by Wednesday. The chance for precip will be there on Wednesday and Thursday, however, model guidance is in disagreement on whether it will be in the frozen form, liquid form, or a mix of both. So we will be watching very closely to see what begins to take shape. For now, enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend!

