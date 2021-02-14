February 14th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! It has been a frigid and snowy Sunday with temperatures remaining in the single digits and wind chills dropping into the negatives. Tomorrow morning will be the coldest day of the week with a low of -4 degrees. Temperatures will remain below the freezing mark until Thursday midday so please ensure that your pets remain indoors and that sprinklers remain off during this time frame.



Snow will continue through tomorrow morning early with more chances arriving on Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to our extremely low temperatures, we will not see much melting, despite the sunshine, so please travel with caution and if you don’t have to get out, then stay home and stay safe!