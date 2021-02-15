February 15th, 2021 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- The snow came and went fairly quickly, as was in the forecast for Sunday. Lubbock ended up with 2.7″ of snow officially at the airport. The forecast for Lubbock was 2-4″, so that was right on the forecast. The eastern counties did not get the 6-8″ that was forecast, but totals there were still getting close to 3″ in most locations. The cold air was the bigger story as Lubbock set new records for the lowest high temperature on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We set a record low on Sunday, as Lubbock got down to 0°. Lubbock has already broken the record low temperature for February 15, as we unofficially got down to 0°. The previous record low was 8° set in 1951. We will break the record low high temperature today, which currently sits at 30° set in 1978. Lubbock will see mostly sunny skies today with a high of 16°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!