February 15th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a very cold day across the South Plains with highs struggling to reach into the teens. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with highs moving back into the low 30’s. Snow chances will also return tomorrow with 2-3″ accumulations possible. This will linger into Wednesday, which will cause temperatures to remain in the mid to upper 20’s. Thankfully, throughout the second half of the week, sunshine will return and temperatures will rebound quickly moving back into the 50’s on Friday and the 60’s on Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, lows will remain below the freezing mark throughout at least the first half of the weekend so it is imperative that pets and potted plants remain indoors and sprinklers stay turned off to prevent adding ice to the roadways.