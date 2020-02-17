February 16th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Sunday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the mid-70’s. This will remain the case tomorrow as well with more sunshine on tap. However, we are watching for our next cold front to slide across the region, which will bring another cool down beginning on Tuesday. Highs will drop back into the low 50’s Tuesday afternoon and then the low 40’s on Wednesday and Thursday. During this time frame we will also be watching for more precipitation. This will begin on Wednesday as rain and continue through early Friday morning. Throughout the day on Thursday, we will see precipitation type transition between rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow so black ice is expected, especially in the Northern counties. This means that it is imperative to drive with caution! After that, sunshine and warmer temperatures return just in time for the weekend.