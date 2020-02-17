February 16th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday! Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather we had today, but worry not if you didn't! Tomorrow is shaping up to be sunnier and warmer than today! It will be a bit windy tomorrow, elevating our fire weather risk, so be careful if you have any controlled burns tomorrow. The warm, sunny weather will stick around through Monday, with highs in the 70s. By Tuesday, a polar cold front will sweep through, dropping temperatures into the 40s with overcast skies. We'll be watching for the potential for a few showers to enter the area on Wednesday night through Thursday. Depending on the timing of this precipitation, some of these showers could switch over to a wintry mix, especially in the overnight hours when temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing. The overcast skies stay in the forecast through the end of the week, but temperatures will begin to moderate to near normal with highs in the 50s for Friday and 60s for Saturday.