February 16th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a very cold and snowy day across the South Plains with highs struggling to reach into the twenties. Tomorrow we will slowly see the clouds and snow clear out, with highs expected to move into the upper 20’s. While the precipitation is set to come to an end, black ice and snow will remain on the roadways through at least midday on Friday due to our exceptionally cold temperatures. That means that it is imperative that pets and potted plants remain indoors and sprinklers stay turned off to prevent adding ice to the roadways. Thankfully, throughout the second half of the week, sunshine will return and temperatures will rebound quickly moving back into the 50’s on Friday and the 60’s on Saturday and Sunday.