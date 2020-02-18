February 17th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the mid-70’s. Hopefully you took advantage of the Spring-like weather as we are watching for our next cold front to finish sliding across the region tonight, bringing another cool down beginning tomorrow. Highs will drop back into the upper 40’s Tuesday afternoon and then the upper 30’s and low 40’s on Wednesday and Thursday.
During this time frame we will also be watching for more precipitation. This will begin on Wednesday afternoon as rain and continue through early Friday morning. Throughout the day on Thursday, we will see precipitation type transition between rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow so black ice is expected, especially in the Northern counties. This means that it is imperative to drive with caution! After that, while warmer temperatures will return, we will watch for more rain chances over the weekend so make sure to stay tuned for updates!