Good morning and happy Monday! Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather this past weekend, but don’t worry if you didn’t. The warm and sunny weather is here for one more day today with highs in the 70s before temperatures come crashing down by tomorrow. A cold front is on our doorstep today, and will make its way through the entire region by sunset. Highs for Tuesday will be about 20 degrees cooler than our Monday. Temperatures drop another 10 degrees for Wednesday with the chance of a few showers Wednesday night and into Thursday. Some of these showers could switch over to a wintry mix or all snow. Accumulation is expected to be light with minimal travel impacts, but still be careful and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination if you have plans to be on the roads that night. Thursday will bring another surge of cold air, keeping our highs in the 30s with mostly cloudy skies. It’s not until Friday when we see temperatures finally begin to rebound to the 50s, with 60s by Saturday.
February 17th, 2020 Morning Weather
