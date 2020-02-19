February 18th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Cold, cloudy, & windy. High 47.Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 29.Tomorrow: Overcast & chilly. High 45.

A cold front has already pushed through the South Plains picking up our winds and bringing colder air in. Winds this morning are sustained our of the northeast at 15-20 mph and we will keep these windy conditions throughout the day today. You'll feel the difference in air masses this afternoon as well as we will be almost thirty degrees colder than yesterday. High temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 40s today as cloudy conditions continue.

We'll remain cold and cloudy through about Thursday, but you'll really feel that bitter cold air by Thursday as high temperatures will be in the mid 30s but with windy conditions it will feel like the 20s all day. We're also tracking a few precipitation chances on Thursday that will be in the form of a wintry mix.

Not everyone will see a wintry mix as this system will be very isolated in nature. This mix will begin early Thursday morning and is expected to clear out by the afternoon. Our best chance to see precipitation will be to the north of Lubbock. Some snow cannot be ruled out within this mix, but the good news is accumulations won't amount to much but roads will still be slick.