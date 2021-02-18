February 18th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another very cold and icy day across the South Plains with highs back in the upper twenties. Tonight into tomorrow we will see the chance for freezing fog so please continue to drive with extreme caution! Thankfully, we finally get to see temperatures heat up on Friday with highs moving back into the low 50’s! This trend will continue on Saturday with the low 60’s returning and then an even bigger warm up for next week! Despite our upward trend, it is still imperative that pets and potted plants remain indoors and sprinklers stay turned off to prevent adding ice to the roadways. Thankfully, sunshine is back for the next week making for great conditions if you want to head outdoors!