February 19th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a another cool day across the South Plains with high temperatures dropping back into the upper 40’s and low 50’s. This cooling trend will continue with highs dropping back into the upper 30’s to mid-40’s on Thursday and Friday. During this time frame we will also be watching for more precipitation. This will begin late tonight as rain and continue through much of the day on Thursday. Early in the day on Thursday, we will see precipitation type transition between rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow so black ice is expected, especially in the Northern counties. This means that it is imperative to drive with caution! After that, while warmer temperatures will return, we will watch for more rain chances over the weekend so make sure to stay tuned for updates!