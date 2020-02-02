February 1st, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday! We’ve seen lots of sunshine today and highs into the upper 60s and low 70s! We’ll see temperatures continue to warm through Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s throughout the region. Hopefully you’re able to get out and enjoy it because there are some big time changes heading our way for Tuesday. A powerful cold front will blast through the area by noon on Tuesday, and we’ll see temperatures fall rapidly throughout the day. By Tuesday night, temperatures will be in the teens with the chance for some snow. Wednesday, clouds will stick around, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s with scattered precipitation throughout the day. Some of the precipitation on Wednesday could be in the frozen form, so please be careful on the roads and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destinations safely. Any precip that falls up until Wednesday (whether frozen or liquid) will freeze quickly Wednesday night as temperatures plummet back into the teens again. By Thursday, conditions begin to improve, as sunshine returns, temperatures warm back into the 50s and all precipitation will have moved off to the east. By the end of next week, we’ll see lots of sunshine and temperatures back into the 60s.

