February 2021 Weather Recap

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley takes a look back at one of the longest stretches of below freezing temperatures in Lubbock history.

February of 2021 will go down as one of the coldest in Lubbock’s history, and will most certainly be remembered for many years to come. Overall, February was around 8 degrees below average when it came to our average temperature. We made it on the top 10 list for coldest February’s on record, coming in 7th place with an average temperature of 36.8 degrees. The coldest February on record was back in 1978, when the average temperatures was 33.9 degrees.





We set a total of 6 record low-high temperatures, 3 record low-low temperatures, and believe it or not, 1 record high temperature! Each one of these records is represented by an astric (*) on the calendar below. We saw a totals of 12 days with below average high temperatures, 12 days with above average high temperatures, and 4 days with average high temperatures.

For the month of February, we typically see an average high temperature of 59 degrees, and an average low temperature of 30 degrees. This year, our overage high was 50 degrees, and our average low was 30s degrees! We were below average in terms of temperatures, but also in terms of precipitation. February is typically our second driest month, with 0.75″ of rainfall being our average precipitation total. This year, we only picked up 0.25″ of liquid rainfall.

In addition to the cold, we also saw more snow in February! We picked up a total of 3.60″ of snowfall this month, over a period from February 10th, through February 18th. This occurred during our big polar plunge. February’s snow brought our Winter 2020-2021 seasonal snowfall total to 12 inches, which is above our seasonal average of 8.2 inches!