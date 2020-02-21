February 20th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cold front moved through west Texas this morning, which will bring in the wind and clouds. That wind will stay out of the northeast today at 15-20 mph. We’ll only see highs in the 30s for most locations this afternoon. Lubbock will only make it to 39°. The wind is going to make it feel more like the upper 20s and low 30s at times. So be sure to remain bundled up this afternoon. Overnight, the clouds will eventually clear off. That means it will be a cold start to the day Friday. The low in Lubbock will drop to 24°. Expect mostly sunny skies Friday, with the wind at 10-15 mph. The air will only slightly warm up, as the high will get to 48°.

