February 20th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been a another cool and overcast day across the South Plains with high temperatures dropping back into the upper 30’s and low 40’s. This cooling trend will end today with a warm up expected to begin tomorrow. Highs will move to the mid-40’s by Friday afternoon and then jump into the low 60’s on Saturday and the upper 60’s and low 70’s on Sunday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds over the next few days with another isolated rain chance expected to return over the weekend. We will also see windy conditions will return on Sunday and stick around through the middle of next week with another cool down expected for the last few days of February.