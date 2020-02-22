February 21st, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and cool day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving back into the upper 40’s. This warming trend will continue throughout the weekend with highs moving into the low 60’s on Saturday and the upper 60’s and low 70’s on Sunday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds over the next few days with more isolated rain chances expected to return over the weekend. We will also see windy conditions will return on Sunday and stick around through the middle of next week with another cool down expected for the last few days of February.