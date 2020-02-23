February 22nd, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday! I am sure you noticed the warmer temperatures as you were out and about on this beautiful day. We're about 15 to 20 degrees warmer today than yesterday! However, we'll be watching for the chance for a few widely scattered showers late tonight and into the early morning hours of our Sunday. Most of us will remain dry though. By around noon tomorrow we'll then turn our attention the very gusty winds that will have set up by that point. Winds will be howling out of the southwest anywhere from around 25 to 35 MPH with gusts as high as 50 MPH! So be sure to tie down any furniture that tends to blow around during these high wind events. Blowing dust will also be a concern as our soils are beginning to dry out. A cold front will come through on Monday and usher in some colder air for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and lows in the lower 20s with mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures look to rebound by Thursday with highs back to near normal in the 60s to finish out the week.