February 22nd, 2020 6PM Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- The chilly air is still going to hang around west Texas for your Friday. We will just have to wait one more day to see warmer air. Cloud cover will dissipate this afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny skies Expect another dry day, with wind at 10-15 mph. Lubbock will see the high temperature reach 48°. It will be yet another below average day for February after a very warm January. Saturday will start out with some passing clouds. Those clouds will clear and mostly sunny skies will prevail in the afternoon hours. We will see a dry day Saturday, with a few showers overnight, into Sunday morning at 10%. The high temperature on Saturday will make it to 61°, with light wind.

Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!