February 22nd, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warm day across the region with highs back in the upper 60’s! Tomorrow our warming trend continues with the mid to upper 70’s making their return. Enjoy the warmth and sunshine while it lasts — we have another drastic drop in temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday we will see a twenty degree drop in temperatures, moving back into the mid-50’s with the upper 30’s arriving on Thursday. Lows will remain near or below freezing for the next week so it is also imperative that pets and potted plants remain indoors and sprinklers stay turned off to prevent adding ice to the roadways. We do watch for a minor snow chance on Thursday, but totals will be limited.