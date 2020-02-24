February 23rd, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Sunday everyone! It has been a bit of a wild weather day with showers this morning, gusty winds and blowing dust, and even a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Good news is, almost everyone in the South Plains got in on the rainfall today! As we look ahead to tomorrow, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions with winds coming out of the west around 10 to 15 mph. A cold front will sweep through on Tuesday with the chance of a few rain showers. This cold front will drop temperatures into the 40s for both Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the low 20s, so bundle up! Temperatures rebound nicely by Thursday with highs back into the 60s through next weekend.