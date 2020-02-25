February 24th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in upper 60’s and low 70’s. Hopefully you took the chance to enjoy it because we have another cool down on the way, all courtesy of the cold front that has been pushing into the region this afternoon. Temperatures will plummet by about twenty degrees back into the upper 40’s with windy conditions expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will also watch for an isolated rain chance tonight and tomorrow with sunshine returning quickly for the rest of the work week. Highs will rebound back above average as early as Thursday with another warm and sunny weekend ahead!