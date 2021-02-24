February 24th, 2021 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day with temperatures dropping into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. This cool down will continue tomorrow with highs dipping into the low 40’s. Cloud cover will increase and we are watching for our next chance for rain to arrive early Thursday so keep an umbrella handy throughout the day! Lows will remain near or below freezing for the next week so it is also imperative that pets and potted plants remain indoors and sprinklers stay turned off to prevent adding ice to the roadways. Thankfully, temperatures rebound quickly back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s on Friday and Saturday. Finally, next week we look ahead to our next rain and snow chance so make sure to stay tuned for updates!